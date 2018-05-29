× NOPD: Suspect identified in deadly Mother’s Day shooting

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has named a suspect in a fatal Mother’s Day shooting on Lafreniere Street.

According to NOPD, 21-year-old Donnell Brown III is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 35-year-old Hebert Foster and the injuring of a female teenager.

NOPD said officers were working a detail around the 1400 block of Lafreniere Street when they heard gunshots. Officers found Foster lying in the middle of the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenage girl also suffered a minor grazed gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call Homicide Detective Mike Poluikis at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.