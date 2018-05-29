Dripping in finesse: Look like a superstar in these hand-painted blazers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- As you know, New Orleans is a colorful, vibrant city with an artistic flair. That being said, art is all around us!

You've really got to check out these hand-painted New Orleans blazers, which are pieces of art you can wear.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez shows you "1 of 1 Blazers."

Artist Charles Anderson created "1 of 1 Blazers" with the individual in mind.

"No two are the same. I make each one handmade. They are all authentic New Orleans art that you can wear on your back. I really like when people wear my blazers and they feel like a superstar," he said.

He makes the blazers in a warehouse. He places the blazers on the floor, and then he chooses the different paint colors. He has different ways of throwing it like in baseball.

"Each one is completely unique. I use Kenneth Cole or Billy London blazers. I use latex paint that lasts for a very long time," he said.

These blazers are for brave men not afraid to show off some personality. These blazers are dripping in finesse. They were created somewhat accidentally when Anderson was a community organizer. He used to paint signs for various activities and events.

"The paint ended up on a blazer that I was wearing to an event. It was a huge success. I kept wearing them out and every time I would wear them out, someone would ask to buy it from me. I would sell them off my back for $100 every time I'd go out," he said.

His painted blazers got more attention after he wore them in his campaign rap video when he ran for mayor of New Orleans.

Here are a few of the different styles of "1 of 1 Blazers."

Celebrities like Saints player Cam Jordan wore this "1 of 1 Blazer" to Commander's Palace, and check out Adam Devine from ABC's hit show "Modern Family." He's been seen sporting his "1 of 1 Blazers" around New Orleans during Jazz Fest.

For more information about 1 of 1 Blazers, click HERE.

They also offer full suits as well.

"1 of 1 Blazers" can be found at the Palace Art Market on Frenchmen Street, click HERE.