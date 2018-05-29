JPSO looking for man who robbed Old Metairie TCBY Yogurt

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a yogurt shop in Old Metairie at knife point.

The man, who was wearing a surgical mask, dark cap, and sunglasses, walked into the TCBY Yogurt location at 701 Metairie Road and brandished a knife.

The robber forced an employee to hand over an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing, according to the JPSO.

Anyone able to identify this suspect is asked to contact JPSO Robbery Detective Ryan Fanguy or any member of the JPSO Robbery Section at (504) 364-5300, or CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.