Citronella candle left burning overnight causes fire at Slidell home

SLIDELL - A home on Barbara Drive suffered heavy damage after a candle left burning overnight caused a fire.

It took firefighters with St. Tammany Fire District #1 about 20 minutes to bring the flames under control after they were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. on May 28.

The homeowner heard a popping noise coming from the rear of the home and discovered the flames, according to Fire District spokesman Jason Gaubert.

The blaze damaged about 40 percent of the 1,200 square foot home.

A Citronella candle left burning on top of a plastic table the night before is thought to have been the source of the fire, according to Gaubert.

No injuries were reported.