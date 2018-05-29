Bacon S’mores! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor is twisting up this delicious summertime treat - Bacon S'mores! The folks on Instagram are split:

Vote on Taylor's Instagram poll (@taylorfeingold) or tweet at her (@taylorfeingold) and have your voice heard!



Bacon S'mores

1 lb. bacon slices, halved

12 large marshmallows

2 bars chocolate

8 rectangle graham crackers

Preheat oven to 400º and place a baking rack inside of a baking sheet.

Make a bacon weave: On the baking rack, line 3 bacon halves side-by-side. Lift one end of the middle bacon slice and place a fourth bacon half on top of the side pieces and underneath the middle slice. Lay the middle slice back down. Next, lift the two side strips of bacon and place a 5th bacon half on top of the middle piece and underneath the sides. Lay the side slices back down. Finally, lift the other end of the middle slice and place the 6th slice on top of the side pieces and underneath the middle slice. Repeat to make a second weave.

Bake until bacon is crispy, 25 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to blot grease.

Lay out 12 graham cracker squares on a baking sheet and top each with two chocolate squares and one marshmallow.

Turn oven to broil and watch as marshmallow browns. Once browned, remove from oven.

Take bacon sheet and place between two half s'mores and enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!