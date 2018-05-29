Bacon S’mores! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Test Kitchen Taylor is twisting up this delicious summertime treat - Bacon S'mores!
Bacon S'mores
1 lb. bacon slices, halved
12 large marshmallows
2 bars chocolate
8 rectangle graham crackers
- Preheat oven to 400º and place a baking rack inside of a baking sheet.
- Make a bacon weave:
- On the baking rack, line 3 bacon halves side-by-side. Lift one end of the middle bacon slice and place a fourth bacon half on top of the side pieces and underneath the middle slice. Lay the middle slice back down.
- Next, lift the two side strips of bacon and place a 5th bacon half on top of the middle piece and underneath the sides. Lay the side slices back down.
- Finally, lift the other end of the middle slice and place the 6th slice on top of the side pieces and underneath the middle slice. Repeat to make a second weave.
- Bake until bacon is crispy, 25 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to blot grease.
- Lay out 12 graham cracker squares on a baking sheet and top each with two chocolate squares and one marshmallow.
- Turn oven to broil and watch as marshmallow browns. Once browned, remove from oven.
- Take bacon sheet and place between two half s'mores and enjoy!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!