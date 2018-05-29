Arrest made in robbery at Metairie TCBY

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect accused of robbing a TCBY store.

Deputies say they received an anonymous tip that led them to 40-year-old David Kaufman of Metairie.

They say Kaufman robbed the TCBY in the 700 block of Metairie Road on May 24 at about 2:30 in the afternoon. According to deputies, Kaufman used a knife to demand money from a worker. They say the got away with a small amount of cash.

He was booked with one count of armed robbery.

Deputies say they received the tip after releasing surveillance photos of the robbery suspect. They say that after he was arrested, Kaufman confessed to the crime.

Below are two surveillance photos provided by the JPSO that deputies say show the robbery suspect.