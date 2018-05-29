A history of P&J Oyster Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- 1039 Toulouse Street is home to P&J Oyster Company. It’s a company that has been around for the past 142 years, so it's safe to say they're doing something right.

"We're just excited to be a part of the fabric of New Orleans. We certainly love the idea that this year is the 300th anniversary and that we’re one of the historic companies that are still around," says Sal Sunseri with P&J Oyster Company.

In fact, two oyster farmers started the company back in 1876. Their names are John Popich and Joe Jurisich. The men sold oysters to the community and were interested in expanding their business. Eventually, they did just that.

"At one point, we were the largest oyster processing and distribution company in America," says Sunseri.

But it took a lot to get to get there. So far the company has survived three economic depressions, two world wars, numerous hurricanes, including Katrina and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. So what's the secret to their success?

"Eat oysters! Love and live longer. That one bite of food is the healthiest bite there is. Oysters are amazing for you. I eat them all the time," Sunseri.