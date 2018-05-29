4-year old shot and killed in LaPlace

LAPLACE, LA — The Saint John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot Tuesday night. One of them, a 4-year-old girl, died from her injuries.

According to deputies, they received a call of ‘shots fired’ on Joe Parquet Circle.

At the scene, they found two people. The girl was taken to Ochsner Hospital in LaPlace where she was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

The other victim, described only as being a male, was taken by medical helicopter to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The sheriff’s office is asking for tips that could help them find whoever is responsible for the attack.

You can submit your tip by calling the sheriff’s office tip line at 985-359-TIPS or by using the department’s online tip page.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to testify in court, and you could be eligible for a CrimeStoppers cash reward.