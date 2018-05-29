× 4-year-old killed in LaPlace double shooting

LAPLACE, La. — A 4-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night (May 29) in LaPlace, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just before 9 p.m. to shots fired on Joe Parquet Circle. When deputies arrived, they found a 4-year-old girl and a man had been shot.

The child was pronounced dead at Ochsner Hospital in LaPlace. The man was airlifted to University Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 985-359-TIPS, Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or submit a crime tip through the SJSO website.