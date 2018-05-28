TripAdvisor survey shows more people are headed home on Memorial Day itself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE -- How did you spend your Memorial Day weekend?

According to TripAdvisor, a majority of travelers enjoyed a beach or ocean getaway or a city escape but before putting your toes in the sand 74% of you took to the roads to get there.

"We went to the Gulf Coast. We went to Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian," says Linda Hannan

It's no surprise that Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year but AAA predicts 2018 to be the busiest Memorial travel day weekend in 15 years.

36 million people hit the road this weekend.

"It was packed on the highway in Texas. It wasn't that bad since we made it here, but I don't know what it's going to be like headed back to Mississippi," says Frances Randle.

According to a survey from TripAdvisor 38% of travelers returned from their destination on Memorial Day itself while 16% plan to return Tuesday. Regardless, prices at the pump aren't as friendly this year due in part to the higher demand for fuel. Reports show a 31% increase in the cost of gas this Memorial Day weekend compared to what we saw last year.

"I'd rather pay a few cents more at the gas pumps than have people working," says Michael Hannan.