Shuckin’ Around Town: Drago’s Charbroiled Oysters

NEW ORLEANS - Ahead of this weekend's Oyster Fest, we're Shuckin' Around Town to try some of the best oysters in New Orleans.

When it comes to oysters, there's one name in town that everyone knows: Drago's! But why are they known as the best? Tommy Cvitanovich says it's the local ingredients and the way they're made.

"Charbroiled Oysters, the single best bite of food in town!"

They start with "beautiful, plump" Lousiana oysters.

"We open them up, put them on the half shell. We put them on the barbeque grill and we baste it with butter, garlic, a little bit of parsley, a little bit of romano cheese, a lot of fire underneath, a lot of fire," he says.

This is the best time of the year for juicy oysters, but around here it's always oyster season, Cvitanovich says.

Cvitanovich says that he's always tempted by the smell.

"When you're delivering a dozen of these to the table, you see them, you snag one. These people are only getting 11."