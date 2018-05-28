× Search for driver underway after motorcyclist is hit, killed on I-10 in New Orleans East

New Orleans – Police are searching for a driver after a motorcyclist was hit and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East on Sunday night.

Investigators say the 53-year-old victim was hit while riding on I-10 westbound at Bullard Avenue at about 9:54 p.m.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at the scene. The driver of the unidentified vehicle drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

30.048626 -89.961779