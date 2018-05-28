One more thing about this suspect, there’s one more crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is linking a burglary suspect to an additional crime. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

When we first reported on the investigation, the man was accused of burglarizing three Subway restaurants. Deputies say he broke into the businesses and stole their cash drawers or even the entire cash register.

Now deputies say the same man is responsible for a theft from a gas station. They say that on April 24th, a man walked into a Shell station in Harahan and told the worker that he wanted to buy some cigarettes. When they woman turned her back to get the smokes, deputies say the man grabbed and ran out the door with the entire cash register.

Deputies also released a photograph of the car that they say the man was driving. The latest photo of the suspect's car is much better than a previous one released by the department.

Deputies say all of the crimes happened between March 14 and May 20.

If you can help solve the case, call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Burglary Section at 504-364-5300.

Or you can phone-in your tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a Crimestoppers cash reward.

