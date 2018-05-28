× One dies after triple shooting in Marrero over drug deal gone bad

MARRERO, La. — One of three people who was shot Sunday afternoon over what deputies are calling a failed drug deal has died, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A JPSO spokesman said deputies responded about 3 p.m. Sunday (May 27) to a triple shooting in the 6400 block of Rue Louis Philippe in Marrero.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man, succumbed to his injuries Monday morning.

The other two people who were shot are expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.