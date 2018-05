× NOPD working deadly crash in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly crash in Mid-City.

It happened around 4:52 this morning at Airline Drive and Tulane Avenue.

Officers say a man was heading west on the I-10 exit ramp when he hit the left guardrail.

They say the vehicle bounced off that guardrail, flipped over the right rail, and landed upside down on the ground below..

