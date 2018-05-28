× NOPD: Driver turns himself in after deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash

NEW ORLEANS — A 25-year-old man has turned himself in after a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday night in New Orleans East.

Investigators say the 53-year-old victim was hit while riding a motorcycle on I-10 westbound at Bullard Avenue at about 9:54 p.m.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at the scene. Rene Washington, 25, is accused of fleeing the scene after striking the victim on the motorcycle.

Washington turned himself in overnight and was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run driving.