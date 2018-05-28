× Former Saints player is vying for Becca’s heart on “The Bachelorette”

NEW ORLEANS– Tonight is the two-hour premiere of “The Bachelorette.” This time it is Becca Kufrin who is looking to find love with 28 eligible bachelors.

If you remember, Becca Kufrin was left brokenhearted when Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumped her on TV on last season’s “The Bachelor.” Luyendyk proposed to Becca, but later reunited with Laurn Burnham, his runner-up on the show.

One of the men looking to find love with Becca is a former Saints player, Clay Harbor. Harbor was a tight end for the New Orleans Saints. As of now, he is not listed on the Saints roster.

On ABC’s website it says that 30-year old, Clay is from Dwight, Illinois. He attended Missouri State University. He loves hip-hop and country music, but he’s not a farmer. He currently resides in Chicago, Illinois.

“The Bachelorette” premieres tonight on WGNO-TV.