New Orleans Wine & Food Experience wow’s the culinary crowd

NEW ORLEANS -- The Convention Center was packed with people enjoying samples of some of the best wine and food around the world. For this year's New Orleans Wine and Food Experience. It was your chance to wine and dine and taste culinary delights ranging from sweet to savory over the weekend.

Chefs say it's quite the experience for event goers a delight for your taste buds.

"I think this event for New Orleans it pulls in a lot of different restaurants different styles and different types and gives our patrons a chance to experience of what all of New Orleans has to offer. Some people are doing things on their menu. Some people are doing things they would never do. It's just it’s a one-stop shop to get some good food and some good wine," says Curio executive chef Brody LeBlanc.

Sunday is the last day to enjoy this year's New Orleans Wine and Food Experience.

As you can imagine, organizers saw a huge turnout.

Thousands of people came out to enjoy "NOWFE’s" food and fun.