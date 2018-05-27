Folks visit Chalemette Cemetery to show respect and honor to fallen war heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHALMETTE, La.-- The Chalmette Cemetery is a focal point this Memorial Day weekend. At this place you can honor and show respect for those who lost their lives in battle fighting for our country.

Today folks went to the Chalmette Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

John Trigas decided to come to the Chalmette Cemetery to document these war heroes through photography.

He said, "Well it has to do with our freedom. There are graves across the entire United States that show that freedom isn't free, it costs blood, lives, and conviction."