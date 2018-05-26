Tropical storm watch canceled for New Orleans area as Alberto shifts east

NEW ORLEANS — Subtropical Storm Alberto has shifted east, prompting the National Hurricane Center to cancel the tropical storm and storm surge watches for New Orleans and the Louisiana border.

We still have a flash flood watch in effect for the New Orleans area until 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are heading to the Florida beaches or along the Gulf Coast starting in Mississippi, you will still be under the Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch into Tuesday because Alberto is tracking closer to the Florida Panhandle.

Stick with WGNO weather for the latest updates on Alberto.