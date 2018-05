Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. -- A fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers and other vehicles claimed three lives and left several others injured, according to State Police.

The crash happened on a bridge on I-12 East in Covington late Saturday afternoon.

Details are scarce, as the vehicles were still smoldering as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

I-12 was closed for much of Saturday evening.

Check back for updates on this developing story.