× Alberto remains disorganized, tropical storm watches continue

Subtropical storm Alberto continues to look disorganized Saturday morning as it slowly moves towards the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has a ragged center of circulation and is currently fighting a lot of dry air from the western side. Most of the thunderstorm activity is well east of the center.

The current track of the storm has shifted a little to the east. That’s good news for southeast Louisiana. Tropical storm warnings remain for part of the Louisiana coast through the central Florida panhandle.

On the current track most of the heavy rain and flooding will stay east of our viewing area. Locally heavy rain will be likely for areas of the coast from Mobile to Panama City. The timing has also slowed a bit for potential landfall to more of the Monday night time frame.

The current wind forecast brings a small chance of tropical storm force winds into eastern parts of the area, especially along the Mississippi coast. The more significant winds will stay east of the area as it stands right now, along with any tornado threat.

Right now most of southeast Louisiana will avoid any major issues from Alberto. Some locally heavy rain bands will be possible. Southern Mississippi will have a better chance of seeing heavy rain, but the heaviest amounts should be east of the area.

Keep in mind small changes in the forecast track to the west could have big impacts for the local area. We will still need to watch this through the next couple of days.

If you are vacationing along the coast at area beaches, you need to be aware of the potential for flooding rain Monday and Tuesday along with a threat of tornadoes east of the center of Alberto.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online.