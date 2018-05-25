× Weather forecast moves free Bayou Saturday Night concert to Smoothie King Center

NEW ORLEANS — The free Bayou Saturday Night concert presented by Louisiana Seafood has been moved to Smoothie King Center because of predicted inclement weather.

The concert, featuring Randy Houser, Michael Ray and Runaway June, is in conjunction with Sunday’s Bayou Country Superfest being held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

Headliners for Bayou Country Superfest include George Strait, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton and more. Superfest starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

A free fireworks show will happen Friday night (May 25) over the Mississippi River.

Click here for more information.