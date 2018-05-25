Suspect sought for armed robbery at Chalmette convenience store

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a Chalmette convenience store at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the armed robbery happened just before 11 a.m. Friday (May 25) at Ponstein’s Food Store at 3523 Paris Road.

The man walked into the convenience store, bought nachos and a 16-ounce Budweiser, then brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. He left on foot with about $200.

The suspect is a black male, with a thin build and braids similar to cornrows. He was seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a khaki baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.