New Orleans area under tropical storm watch as Alberto moves toward Gulf

NEW ORLEANS -- Sub-tropical storm Alberto formed just south of the Gulf this morning. It will move into the Gulf this weekend.

New Orleans is under a tropical storm watch as of 4 p.m. Friday (May 25).

Saturday, you can expect the usual summer-like showers and storms to start the weekend with some heavy rain at times.

Sunday we will have a little break with some dry gaps and not as many showers and thunderstorms. For Memorial Day and Tuesday we will see the biggest impacts from Alberto.

We have the subtropical storm making landfall in the morning on Monday around the New Orleans area and along the coasts of Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. The major impact with this storm will be heavy rain. We could see 4-6 inches of rain in our area and even higher amounts in some spots. That's why we have a flash flood warning in effect for the New Orleans area into Saturday evening.

We will be watching as Alberto gets closer to our area. Stick with WGNO weather for the lastest updates.