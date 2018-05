NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officers are trying to reunite a lost toddler with her parents or guardian.

According to NOPD, officers found the child about 4:45 p.m. Thursday (May 24) in the 3700 block of General DeGaulle Drive.

Officers have been unable to find her parents or guardian as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with any information on the parents or guardian(s) of this child should contact NOPD Child Abuse Unit at 504-658-5267.