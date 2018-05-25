Why Choose J & J for Your Termite and Pest Control Needs?

J&J Exterminating has been providing pest control services since 1960. They continue to set the highest standards for their company to ensure clients receive the best service possible.

24 Hour Response Time

Total Pest Control Services

Native & Formosan Termite Elimination (Termidor – Sentricon)

Mosquito Treatments: Residential & Commercial

Guaranteed Quarterly Pest Control Service

Wood Destroying Insect Reports

Free Termite Inspections

Free Estimates

They Guarantee Their Service and Offer Unlimited Call-Backs, 365 Days A Year.

Call J&J Exterminating for your area or visit their website for more information and to Request a Free Estimate:

www.jjext.com

New Orleans 504-833-6305

Mandeville 985-674-9004

Hammond 985-345-8650