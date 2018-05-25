J&J Exterminating

Posted 2:00 PM, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:37PM, July 5, 2017

With over 12 locations throughout Louisiana, J&J Exterminating is Louisiana’s largest independently-owned pest control company. For over 50 years they have provided trusted and effective pest control for families and businesses, along with exceptional customer service.

Why Choose J & J for Your Termite and Pest Control Needs?

J&J Exterminating has been providing pest control services since 1960. They continue to set the highest standards for their company to ensure clients receive the best service possible.

  • 24 Hour Response Time
  • Total Pest Control Services
  • Native & Formosan Termite Elimination (Termidor – Sentricon)
  • Mosquito Treatments: Residential & Commercial
  • Guaranteed Quarterly Pest Control Service
  • Wood Destroying Insect Reports
  • Free Termite Inspections
  • Free Estimates
  • They Guarantee Their Service and Offer Unlimited Call-Backs, 365 Days A Year.

Call J&J Exterminating for your area or visit their website for more information and to Request a Free Estimate:

www.jjext.com

New Orleans 504-833-6305

Mandeville 985-674-9004

Hammond 985-345-8650

 

Click to return to NOLA Marketplace Directory