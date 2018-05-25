Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The strength of Fussell & Goodyear Insurance Advisors lies not only in the TEAM approach that is taken by the agents, but also in the extensive amount of product knowledge and compliance training in the Medicare, Life, and Annuity arena.

Reasons to choose Fussell & Goodyear:

Pinnacle of Guidance for your Medicare Insurance Products Our belief is to educate, elevate and empower tour agents, both new and seasoned Our agents live in their service areas, so they are able to guide their clients to the best options to suit their insurance needs We treat our agents like family We will always do the right thing for our members Fussell and Goodyear is highly respected by our Carriers Our agents are licensed to sell all carriers, which allow us to guide our members to the best plan options to suit their needs Fussell and Goodyear is owned and lead by Louisiana born and educated executives Fussell and Goodyear offers consistent and continuous training for our agents which allows them to be the best in the industry

Call Fussell & Goodyear for more information at 985-875-7407 or 877-874-0711

Visit them online at www.fgiala.com

