New Orleans Greek Festival
“Join us on Bayou St. John for the 2018 New Orleans Greek Festival — this year we are helping New Orleans celebrate its 300th birthday, with special events planned for the entire weekend! As always, there will be homemade traditional Greek food, wine, pastries, and other great desserts! Come see our live, traditional Greek dancing, and listen to the live Greek band playing near the Bayou. Finish up by touring our beautiful Cathedral, getting our annual poster, and visiting our Greek grocery with delectable cheeses, dips, spices, and much more — Opa!” – greekfestnola.com
- Thursday, May 24, 2018 – Sunday, May 27, 2018
- Address
- Holy Trinity Cathedral
- 1200 Robert E. Lee Boulevard
- New Orleans, LA 70122
- Admission
- Tickets: $8
- Children under 12 are free
- Click here to purchase tickets online.
- Free parking and shuttle service from the JFK school site.
- Schedule of events
- Thursday, May 24th
- 5pm – 9pm
- This a soft opening due to the possibility of inclement weather. Thursday will be cash only and there is a discounted admission rate of $5.
- Friday, May 25th
- 5pm – 11pm
- Friday Evening Run/Walk Race
- Registration & Packets: 6pm
- 1 Mile start: 7pm
- 5k start: 7:30pm
- More information
- Hellenic Dancers
- Inside Stage: 6pm & 9pm
- Outdoor Stage: 6:30pm
- Cathedral Tours: 7pm & 8pm
- Saturday, May 26th
- 11am – 11pm
- Hellenic Dancers
- Inside Stage: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 8pm
- Outdoor Stage: 5pm
- Cathedral Tours: Noon, 2pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm, & 7:30pm
- Cooking Demonstrations: 1pm, 4pm, & 7pm
- Sunday, May 27th
- 11am to 9pm
- Hellenic Dancers
- Inside Stage: 1:30pm & 6pm
- Outdoor Stage: 6:30pm
- Little Dancers, Inside Stage: 4pm
- Cathedral Tours: Noon, 5pm, & 7pm
- Cooking Demonstrations: 1pm & 4pm
- Toga Sunday
- Wear a Tasteful Toga on Sunday and get in Free! You might even win a prize for Best Toga! Toga contest takes place immediately after the Sunday 6:30pm Outdoor Hellenic Dance performance, on the Music Stage.
Click here for more information about the New Orleans Greek Festival.