× New Orleans Greek Festival

New Orleans Greek Festival

“Join us on Bayou St. John for the 2018 New Orleans Greek Festival — this year we are helping New Orleans celebrate its 300th birthday, with special events planned for the entire weekend! As always, there will be homemade traditional Greek food, wine, pastries, and other great desserts! Come see our live, traditional Greek dancing, and listen to the live Greek band playing near the Bayou. Finish up by touring our beautiful Cathedral, getting our annual poster, and visiting our Greek grocery with delectable cheeses, dips, spices, and much more — Opa!” – greekfestnola.com



Thursday, May 24, 2018 – Sunday, May 27, 2018

Address Holy Trinity Cathedral 1200 Robert E. Lee Boulevard New Orleans, LA 70122

Admission Tickets: $8 Children under 12 are free Click here to purchase tickets online. Free parking and shuttle service from the JFK school site.

Schedule of events Thursday, May 24th 5pm – 9pm This a soft opening due to the possibility of inclement weather. Thursday will be cash only and there is a discounted admission rate of $5. Friday, May 25th 5pm – 11pm Friday Evening Run/Walk Race Registration & Packets: 6pm 1 Mile start: 7pm 5k start: 7:30pm More information Hellenic Dancers Inside Stage: 6pm & 9pm Outdoor Stage: 6:30pm Cathedral Tours: 7pm & 8pm Saturday, May 26th 11am – 11pm Hellenic Dancers Inside Stage: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 8pm Outdoor Stage: 5pm Cathedral Tours: Noon, 2pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm, & 7:30pm Cooking Demonstrations: 1pm, 4pm, & 7pm Sunday, May 27th 11am to 9pm Hellenic Dancers Inside Stage: 1:30pm & 6pm Outdoor Stage: 6:30pm Little Dancers, Inside Stage: 4pm Cathedral Tours: Noon, 5pm, & 7pm Cooking Demonstrations: 1pm & 4pm Toga Sunday Wear a Tasteful Toga on Sunday and get in Free! You might even win a prize for Best Toga! Toga contest takes place immediately after the Sunday 6:30pm Outdoor Hellenic Dance performance, on the Music Stage.



Click here for more information about the New Orleans Greek Festival.