Millipedes Visits from the Audubon Zoo

“If caterpillars are creeping and termites are swarming, it must be time for Audubon Nature Institute’s 2018 season of “Wild Nights’’ and “Insect Adventures.’’ Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is once again offering opportunities for up-close looks – during the day and after dark – at the amazing diversity of arthropods living among us. ‘Ever wonder which marvelous moths and beautiful beetles are out and about at night,’ asks Zack Lemann, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium’s Animal and Visitor Programs Manager. ‘And what about the darting dragonflies and active ants that fly and crawl about during hot summer days? Then don’t miss this chance to learn about all the fascinating bugs that inhabit south Louisiana.'” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

2018 Schedule (Day sessions are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; night sessions are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.) “Wild Nights” Friday, June 1 – Audubon Wilderness Park (night) Friday, July 13 – Audubon Louisiana Nature Center (night) Friday, August 3 – Audubon Louisiana Nature Center (night) “Insect Adventures” Tuesday, June 19 – Audubon Wilderness Park (day) Tuesday, July 10 – Audubon Louisiana Nature Center (day) Tuesday, July 31 – Audubon Louisiana Nature Center (day) Saturday, September 8 – Audubon Wilderness Park (day) Locations Audubon Wilderness Park Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center (Lower Coast Algiers) 14001 River Rd., New Orleans, LA 70131 Audubon Louisiana Nature Center New Orleans East adjacent to Joe Brown Park 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70128 Admission $60 (plus sales taxes) for Audubon members $70 (plus sales taxes) for non-members Guests must be six years of age or older. The adult-to-child ratio is three children per adult. Registration for “Insect Adventures’’ includes an aerial net, while “Wild Nights’’ guests receive a night headlamp and batteries. All participants receive a small insect collection kit and an exclusive “Wild Nights Insect Adventures’’ collectible water bottle.



Click here for more information about “Wild Nights” & “Insect Adventures.”