Millipedes Visits from the Audubon Zoo
“Wild Nights” & “Insect Adventures”
“If caterpillars are creeping and termites are swarming, it must be time for Audubon Nature Institute’s 2018 season of “Wild Nights’’ and “Insect Adventures.’’ Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is once again offering opportunities for up-close looks – during the day and after dark – at the amazing diversity of arthropods living among us. ‘Ever wonder which marvelous moths and beautiful beetles are out and about at night,’ asks Zack Lemann, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium’s Animal and Visitor Programs Manager. ‘And what about the darting dragonflies and active ants that fly and crawl about during hot summer days? Then don’t miss this chance to learn about all the fascinating bugs that inhabit south Louisiana.'” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- 2018 Schedule
- (Day sessions are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; night sessions are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Friday, June 1 – Audubon Wilderness Park (night)
- Friday, July 13 – Audubon Louisiana Nature Center (night)
- Friday, August 3 – Audubon Louisiana Nature Center (night)
- “Insect Adventures”
- Tuesday, June 19 – Audubon Wilderness Park (day)
- Tuesday, July 10 – Audubon Louisiana Nature Center (day)
- Tuesday, July 31 – Audubon Louisiana Nature Center (day)
- Saturday, September 8 – Audubon Wilderness Park (day)
- Locations
- Audubon Wilderness Park
- Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center (Lower Coast Algiers)
- 14001 River Rd.,
- New Orleans, LA 70131
- Audubon Louisiana Nature Center
- New Orleans East adjacent to Joe Brown Park
- Admission
- $60 (plus sales taxes) for Audubon members
- $70 (plus sales taxes) for non-members
- Guests must be six years of age or older.
- The adult-to-child ratio is three children per adult.
- Registration for “Insect Adventures’’ includes an aerial net, while “Wild Nights’’ guests receive a night headlamp and batteries. All participants receive a small insect collection kit and an exclusive “Wild Nights Insect Adventures’’ collectible water bottle.
Click here for more information about “Wild Nights” & “Insect Adventures.”
“Cool Zoo and the Gator Run lazy river, Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, will open daily for the 2018 summer season on Saturday, May 26.
Cool Zoo returns with all its favorite features: the alligator water slide, the spider monkey soaker, water-spitting snakes and shady spots for grown-ups. Back for its fourth year, the lazy river offers Zoo visitors the option to cool down by floating atop an inner tube along a course that measures 750 linear feet in length. Three feet deep and 10 feet wide, the lazy river features two sand beaches and water cannons that can shower visitors as they float by.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
2018 Open Dates:
- May 26 – August 12 (Open 7 Days a Week)
- August 18 – September 3 (Open Weekends Only)
- Open Monday, September 3rd in honor of Labor Day
- Cool Zoo closes for the season on September 4, 2018
Admission:
- $12 non-members / $10 members (includes tax)
- Cool Zoo admission is an additional purchase to your Zoo ticket and includes Gator Run.
- Everyone entering Cool Zoo, 2 years and older, must have a wristband including adults supervising children.
- Purchase Cool Zoo wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.
POP Wristband:
- $14 non-members/ $12 members (includes tax)
- Our best deal! Enjoy all-day, unlimited admission to Cool Zoo, Gator Run, Train rides and Carousel rides with the purchase of the Pay One Price (POP) attractions wristband.
- Purchase Cool Zoo POP wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.
Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo Ticket:
- Adult: $29.95 (plus sales tax)
- Child: $24.95 (plus sales tax)
- Senior: $26.95 (plus sales tax)
- Purchase Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo tickets at the Zoo front gate.
Daily Cabana Rentals Include: All day access to semi-private bungalow with two lounge chairs, an ottoman and four complimentary bottles of water.
- Available on splash pad or sand beach surrounding lazy river
- $100 for non-members per cabana full day price
- $75 per cabana for members.
- Zoo and Cool Zoo admission purchased separately.
Click here for more information about Cool Zoo.
“Audubon Zoo’s Dinner and a ZOOvie series is a great way to spend a summer evening under the stars! Again this year, Cool Zoo/Gator Run will be open for a small additional fee. Bring your chairs and blankets, bring your own dinner or dine at the Zoo. Food trucks will be on-site as well as some regular Zoo concessions will be open…come hungry!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- 2018 “Dinner And a ZOOvie” Schedule:
- June 1 – Despicable Me (2017)
- June 22 – Beauty and the Beast – singalong version (2017)
- June 29 – Wonder Woman (2017)
- July 13 – Coco (2017)
- July 27 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
- August 3 – Black Panther (2018)
- Admission
- $6 per person
- Children under the age of 2 get in for free
- Gates open for 6pm (for both the movie and Cool Zoo)
- Movie
- Starts after 8pm
- Cool Zoo and Gator Run Lazy River
- Will be open from 6pm – 8pm
- An additional $6 per person
- Children under the age of 2 get in for free
- Additional information
- ZOOvie tickets are available for purchase online and will be on sale at the Zoo on the night of each showing. Buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to ensure speedier entry. Online ticket sales will be available up to 5:15p.m. on the day of each ZOOvie. After 6p.m., tickets can be purchased at the Zoo.
- Anyone purchasing $12 Cool Zoo/movie combo tickets online or in person must pick up wrist bands at the Zoo entrance. Admission to Cool Zoo and Gator Run is available only as part of a ZOOvie combo ticket.
- This is a special event and all guests, including Audubon members, must purchase tickets to ZOOvies. There are no discounts and complimentary passes are not valid.
- Animal exhibits will not be open during the screenings.
For more information and “Dinner and a ZOOvie,” please visit their website.
Click here to buy tickets to “Dinner and a ZOOvie.
For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.
Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118