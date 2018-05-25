× Metairie man booked for string of Jefferson Parish armed robberies

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie man is accused of three armed robberies in Jefferson Parish over the span of three days.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Miguel Nami reportedly robbed the following businesses at gunpoint: Smoothie King, 2701 Airline Drive (May 22); Honey Baked Ham, 3211 N. Causeway (May 23), and Subway, 3841 Veterans Blvd. (May 24).

In each instance, Nami entered the business and confronted an employee at gunpoint while demanding money. He fled with an unidentified amount of cash from each location.

Nami was identified following the Subway robbery Thursday night,and was arrested at his residence in the 4000 block of Alberta in Metairie at around 9:30 pm, less than one hour after the Subway robbery.

Deputies said they will not release Nami’s booking photo due to the ongoing investigation.