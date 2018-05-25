Mandeville street renamed for soldier killed in Iraq

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La. -- A street in Mandeville has been renamed to honor a Mandeville High graduate who was killed in Iraq.

It's been 14 years since 24-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Robert duSang was killed near the Iraq-Kuwait border. On Friday, friends and family gathered near the southside of Mandeville High's campus for a renaming ceremony.

Mandeville City Councilman Clay Madden said duSang was well-known. The councilman and duSang had known each other since middle school.

"He's a perfect example of somebody that graduated from Mandeville High School, went to serve his country, and unfortunately did not come home. Mandeville is a small town, so we all remember Robert."

duSang graduated from Mandeville High in 1998. On Memorial Day, his classmates will gather for their 20-year reunion.