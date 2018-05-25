Hundreds of volunteers help plant 16,000 flags at Chalmette National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHALMETTE, La. -- About 16,000 soldiers are buried at the Chamette National Cemetery, and all of them will have an American flag on their graves thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who turned out Friday to help the cemetery get ready for Memorial Day.

About 200 volunteers showed up and spent an hour and a half planting flags next to the headstones. The volunteers included Boy Scouts, hospital workers, firefighters and more.

The volunteers are helping the national park prepare for its Memorial Day service Sunday honoring our nation's fallen veterans.

Here are the details on Sunday's service at Chalmette National Cemetery:

12:30 p.m. - The Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798 ceremony will include a color guard, bagpiper, members of the Recognizing Our Roots Youth Living History Program, Chalmette Battlefield living history volunteers in period dress, and remarks from post members. Vietnam War veterans buried in the cemetery and members of the post interred elsewhere will be honored with a special salute -- a four-pound cannon.

29.942783 -89.963516