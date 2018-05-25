Hollywood South News with Jabari: ‘Happy Death Day’ sequel starts production in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It was about a year ago when the NOLA shot film Happy Death Day opened in theaters. The movie was like Groundhog Day meets a mystery-thriller in which the woman keeps reliving her murder over and over.

A majority of the scenes were shot at Tulane University when they were here. Now the cast is back in The Big Easy filming the sequel Happy Death Day 2. Deadline reports the sequel will answer all the questions about the murder. The sequel is scheduled to release next year.

Also filming in the Big Easy is Think Like A Dog. The cast includes Transformer actress Megan Fox and The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar.

If you see any of these celebs around town grab a selfie and send it to me at jthomas@wgno.com. It could end up on Hollywood South News!