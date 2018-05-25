2 JPSO Deputies injured when suspect rams their police crusier

jpso-alt

METAIRIE– Two Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are being treated for minor injures after as Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said that they were rammed by a suspect during a short pursuit on I-10 east in Metairie.

Investigators say that the suspect rammed the officers in their patrol unit near the Bonnabel exit around 2:30 a.m. Friday

The suspect was not injured in the incident and is now in custody.

I-10 east is currently shut down as the remains of the accident are cleared.

We’ll bring you more on tis developing story as it becomes available.