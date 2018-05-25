× 2 JPSO Deputies injured when suspect rams their police crusier

METAIRIE– Two Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are being treated for minor injures after as Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said that they were rammed by a suspect during a short pursuit on I-10 east in Metairie.

Investigators say that the suspect rammed the officers in their patrol unit near the Bonnabel exit around 2:30 a.m. Friday

The suspect was not injured in the incident and is now in custody.

I-10 east is currently shut down as the remains of the accident are cleared.

We’ll bring you more on tis developing story as it becomes available.