Would you eat it? Caramel Stuffed Snickerdoodles!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Is it a cookie? Is it a cake? I think it definitely gets stuck in your teeth! Test Kitchen Taylor is whipping up some delicious 3-ingredient Caramel Stuffed Snickerdoodles.

Caramel Stuffed Snickerdoodles

1 Pillsbury Crescents Seamless Dough Sheet

Caramel Candies, one per each Doodle

1 cup of Cinnamon Sugar

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Unwrap caramel and wrap in the crescent dough just use enough to cover the caramel

Roll ball in cinnamon sugar

Place on a greased baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes

Best enjoyed warm!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!