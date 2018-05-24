Would you eat it? Caramel Stuffed Snickerdoodles!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Is it a cookie? Is it a cake? I think it definitely gets stuck in your teeth! Test Kitchen Taylor is whipping up some delicious 3-ingredient Caramel Stuffed Snickerdoodles.
Caramel Stuffed Snickerdoodles
1 Pillsbury Crescents Seamless Dough Sheet
Caramel Candies, one per each Doodle
1 cup of Cinnamon Sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Unwrap caramel and wrap in the crescent dough just use enough to cover the caramel
Roll ball in cinnamon sugar
Place on a greased baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes
Best enjoyed warm!
