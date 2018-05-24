× Tropical development likely this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – An area of low pressure over the Yucatan Peninsula is likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the Gulf of Mexico as we go through Memorial Day weekend.

Right now, it looks to be a heavy rain event with the threat of rip currents along the coast.

This is going to be a soggy holiday weekend for many of you traveling east along the gulf coast to the beaches.

Right now the NHC has the chance of development at 80 percent over the next five days. The area circled in red indicates where the potential development could take place.

Eventually, the actual system looks to move north, probably more towards the western side of the area shown here.

The heavy rain potential is going to be the main threat with this system, with flooding rain possible.

At the moment, the current forecast would bring the center of the system close to southeast Louisiana. That would actually keep the heaviest rain just east of the area.

Southern Mississippi and Alabama, along with the western Florida panhandle, could see locally heavy rainfall amounts through Monday.

There will also be a tornado threat east of the center.

A small shift in either direction will have a big impact on the local area.

Stay with WGNO on air and online as we follow this developing weather situation through the weekend.