The JCC boasts a beautiful new expansion at its Uptown location

NEW ORLEANS -- The Jewish Community Center along St. Charles Avenue has expanded. There's a brand new outdoor pool, indoor pool and fitness and exercise spaces to enjoy.

"I am thrilled. We have been working on this expansion since 2011. That's where we first had the dream that we needed to expand," says Leslie Fischman, the JCC executive director.

The JCC’s new $9 million expansion party started with a dessert reception, recognizing lead donors who made the development possible for patrons.

"I am the fourth president to go through this process and it is just amazing to see this come to fruition," says Peter Sperling, the JCC board president.

The event also included an unveiling of the donor wall complete with a custom design by a local glass artist. Each leaf features donors and their families. It's a lasting tribute to benefactors.

“We're so happy to have such a nice piece of art adorning our hallway at the JCC," says Fischman.