Saints QBs: Payton says he likes quarterback room

Saints head coach Sean Payton said he likes what he sees of the two quarterbacks vying to be Drew Brees’ backup. And, he also likes rookie free agent quarterback JT Barrett of Ohio State.

Brees praised the efforts of Taysom Hill. Hill was a waiver claim from Green Bay, who played in 5 games for the Saints, making 4 tackles on special teams.

Here’s Hill in action Thursday at the club’s spring practice.

Hill has never thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game. Thursday, Payton praised the work of Hill, Savage, and Barrett.

Hill is 6 foot 2 inches tall, and weighs 221 pounds. He turns 28 August 23rd.

Savage was signed by the Saints as an unrestricted free agent from the Houston Texans.