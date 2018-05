× NOPD investigating fatal shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is on the scene of a murder in the St. Roch neighborhood.

A shooting at the intersection of Touro and Abundance Streets was first reported around 8 a.m.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NOPD.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.