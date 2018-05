× New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court closed Friday after ceiling collapse

NEW ORLEANS — A possible asbestos exposure has prompted officials at the New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court to close on Friday (May 25).

A portion of the ceiling collapsed in one of the courtrooms. The closure is “out of an abundance of caution.”

The court will reopen for business Tuesday, May 29. Cases scheduled for May 25 will be rescheduled for May 29.