New Orleans food with a twist at Morrow’s Restaurant

NEW ORLEANS -- Larry Morrow might be a first time restaurant owner, but he's got one thing down, and that's managing the guest list.

With an email rolodex of 100,000 names, he's had no problem packing his newest business, a restaurant he opened with his mother, Chef Lenora Chong.

"We both have been in the hospitality industry all of our lives," said Morrow. "So we were excited to work on a project together that blends what she loves to do, which is cook, and what I love to do, which is entertain."

Chong has had four culinary businesses to date, so she's well aware of what it takes to run a restaurant.

"Working with Larry has been a learning experience, but he's a great businessman, and I love him," said Chong.

Chong was born in Korea, so the menu reflects her upbringing and culture with dishes like the bibimbap bowl, and a twist on your classic bowl of gumbo. The menu is meant to give visitors a taste of New Orleans, "with a unique twist!"

The restaurant is located at 2438 St. Claude and is packed daily. It's been open just seven weeks and had guests like Alvin Kamara, Sidney Torres, and former mayors. With Morrow's connections, it is expected to be packed during Essence Festival, so be sure to make a reservation while you can!