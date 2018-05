Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lyrica Baroque is a chamber ensemble making classical music accessible for everyone.

They will perform at "Baroque and Beyond," 3:00 p.m., Sunday (May 27), at Esplanade Studios (2540 Esplanade Avenue).

Joining them will be Bradley Moore of the Houston Grand Opera and violinist Eric Silberger.

Jaren Atherholt (oboe) and Daniel Lelchuk (cello) passed by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of Handel Sonatas.

For more information and tickets, check out the Lyrica Baroque website.