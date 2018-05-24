× Harvey Weinstein expected to turn himself in to NYPD

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to the NYPD relating to sexual misconduct charges that could come as early as tomorrow according to a source familiar with the investigation.

CNN has reached out to Weinstein’s attorney and publicist.

Weinstein is under investigation for alleged sex crimes in New York, Los Angeles and London.

Dozens of women have come forward publicly to accuse him of misconduct following reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 about his treatment of women, including young actresses with whom he worked.

He has been accused of rape, assault and other forms of sexual misconduct. His representative said he sought treatment after the accusations and any allegations of non-consensual sex were “unequivocally denied.”

The allegations catalyzed the #MeToo movement that’s drawing attention to sexual harassment, sending ripple effects across multiple industries and taking down powerful men.

The news follows a Wall Street Journal report that federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation into Harvey Weinstein.