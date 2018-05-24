Greek Fest Opens Early this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Opa!

Greek Fest is officially underway. Organizers decided to expand their hours to compensate for the wet weather we've been experiencing. So that means you can enjoy traditional Greek dinners, the Greek grocery and Hellenic dancing for an extra day.

Organizers say they're open rain or shine and are hopeful the storms won't negatively impact sales.

"We are hopeful. We hope to make a profit. We encourage everyone to come out Friday and Saturday and Sunday rain or shine," says Greek Fest spokesperson Gail Psilos.

Greek fest opens tomorrow from 11 to 11 and again on Sunday from 11 to 9.