Give a dog a bone: Louisiana SPCA in need of Milk-Bone donations

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana SPCA is in need of Milk-Bones for their adoptable pups.

The nonprofit shelter posted about it on its Instagram page Thursday.

You can drop off Milk-Bones at the SPCA from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at its shelter, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans.

Here’s a list of other things the nonprofit always needs, courtesy of the SPCA website:

  • Towels
  • Dog Beds
  • Dog Training Treats (soft and hard unopened high value treats)
  • Milkbone Brand dry dog biscuits size small or medium (treats of other brands will be used for fosters or placed in our food pantry)
  • Pup-Peroni Beef Flavored Treats

Kennel Supplies:

  • Kitty Litter (non-clumping)
  • Plastic cat toys
  • Boxes of ping pong balls
  • Ski rope leashes
  • Non-plush dog toys suitable for sanitizing (like Kongs)
  • NylaBones

Sustenance:

  • Dry and Canned  Dog Food (Please, UNOPENED BAGS ONLY)
  • Dry and Canned Cat Food (Please, UNOPENED BAGS ONLY)
  • Rubbermaid storage containers

Miscellaneous Needs:

  • WD 40
  • 6′ portable tables
  • Shelving (black plastic)

Documentation:

  • Digital Camera
  • Polaroid Film (for cruelty/neglect investigations)
  • Batteries (D, AAA, 9 volt)

Office Supplies:

  • Plain White Copier Paper
  • Colored Copier Paper
  • Postage Stamps
  • Card Stock, bright/neon colors
  • Avery Laser Shipping Labels (2”x4” & 1”x4”)
  • Pocket folders with a middle clasp
  • Ink Pens
  • Clear plastic page covers

Cleaning Supplies:

  • Scotch Scrub Pads
  • Formula 409
  • Windex
  • Bleach

Gift cards from:

  • Home Depot
  • Office Max
  • Lowe’s
  • Store of your choice

 

