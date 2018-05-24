Give a dog a bone: Louisiana SPCA in need of Milk-Bone donations
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana SPCA is in need of Milk-Bones for their adoptable pups.
The nonprofit shelter posted about it on its Instagram page Thursday.
You can drop off Milk-Bones at the SPCA from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at its shelter, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans.
Our adoptables are in need of milk-bones! Adoptable Jarvis is ready to sit in return for milk-bones, but we don't have any to give him. If you donate, virtual puppy snuggles may come your way as a thank you! . . Donations can be dropped off directly at adoptions from 9 am – 5 pm #woofs #louisianaspca
Here’s a list of other things the nonprofit always needs, courtesy of the SPCA website:
- Towels
- Dog Beds
- Dog Training Treats (soft and hard unopened high value treats)
- Milkbone Brand dry dog biscuits size small or medium (treats of other brands will be used for fosters or placed in our food pantry)
- Pup-Peroni Beef Flavored Treats
Kennel Supplies:
- Kitty Litter (non-clumping)
- Plastic cat toys
- Boxes of ping pong balls
- Ski rope leashes
- Non-plush dog toys suitable for sanitizing (like Kongs)
- NylaBones
Sustenance:
- Dry and Canned Dog Food (Please, UNOPENED BAGS ONLY)
- Dry and Canned Cat Food (Please, UNOPENED BAGS ONLY)
- Rubbermaid storage containers
Miscellaneous Needs:
- WD 40
- 6′ portable tables
- Shelving (black plastic)
Documentation:
- Digital Camera
- Polaroid Film (for cruelty/neglect investigations)
- Batteries (D, AAA, 9 volt)
Office Supplies:
- Plain White Copier Paper
- Colored Copier Paper
- Postage Stamps
- Card Stock, bright/neon colors
- Avery Laser Shipping Labels (2”x4” & 1”x4”)
- Pocket folders with a middle clasp
- Ink Pens
- Clear plastic page covers
Cleaning Supplies:
- Scotch Scrub Pads
- Formula 409
- Windex
- Bleach
Gift cards from:
- Home Depot
- Office Max
- Lowe’s
- Store of your choice