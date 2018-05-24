× Give a dog a bone: Louisiana SPCA in need of Milk-Bone donations

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana SPCA is in need of Milk-Bones for their adoptable pups.

The nonprofit shelter posted about it on its Instagram page Thursday.

You can drop off Milk-Bones at the SPCA from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at its shelter, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans.

Here’s a list of other things the nonprofit always needs, courtesy of the SPCA website:

Towels

Dog Beds

Dog Training Treats (soft and hard unopened high value treats)

Milkbone Brand dry dog biscuits size small or medium (treats of other brands will be used for fosters or placed in our food pantry)

Pup-Peroni Beef Flavored Treats

Kennel Supplies:

Kitty Litter (non-clumping)

Plastic cat toys

Boxes of ping pong balls

Ski rope leashes

Non-plush dog toys suitable for sanitizing (like Kongs)

NylaBones

Sustenance:

Dry and Canned Dog Food (Please, UNOPENED BAGS ONLY)

Dry and Canned Cat Food (Please, UNOPENED BAGS ONLY)

Rubbermaid storage containers

Miscellaneous Needs:

WD 40

6′ portable tables

Shelving (black plastic)

Documentation:

Digital Camera

Polaroid Film (for cruelty/neglect investigations)

Batteries (D, AAA, 9 volt)

Office Supplies:

Plain White Copier Paper

Colored Copier Paper

Postage Stamps

Card Stock, bright/neon colors

Avery Laser Shipping Labels (2”x4” & 1”x4”)

Pocket folders with a middle clasp

Ink Pens

Clear plastic page covers

Cleaning Supplies:

Scotch Scrub Pads

Formula 409

Windex

Bleach

Gift cards from: