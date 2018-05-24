× Gas Price Index: New Orleans is below national average for Memorial Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Gas prices for Memorial Day weekend will be at their highest since 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.

The national average for a gallon of gas was $2.93 as of Thursday (May 24), while the average in the New Orleans metro area was $2.59 on the same day.

Nationally, gas prices are up 50 cents over the past three years. AAA predicts that most states will pass $3 a gallon in coming weeks.

Here’s a map of where you can find the cheapest gas prices in and around New Orleans. Click the red dots on the map to see the business name, location and prices.