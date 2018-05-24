Gas Price Index: New Orleans is below national average for Memorial Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Gas prices for Memorial Day weekend will be at their highest since 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.
The national average for a gallon of gas was $2.93 as of Thursday (May 24), while the average in the New Orleans metro area was $2.59 on the same day.
Nationally, gas prices are up 50 cents over the past three years. AAA predicts that most states will pass $3 a gallon in coming weeks.
Here’s a map of where you can find the cheapest gas prices in and around New Orleans. Click the red dots on the map to see the business name, location and prices.
29.951066 -90.071532