Former Covington middle school teacher accused of smoking marijuana with students

COVINGTON, La. — A former special education teacher at William Pitcher Junior High was arrested Thursday (May 24) on multiple counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating 29-year-old Michael Williams of Covington after a concerned parent contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office about a teacher giving her son a ride in his personal vehicle without her permission.

A second parent contacted detectives to report the teacher had sent her son text messages using offensive and inappropriate language.

Investigators said Williams had on occasion smoked marijuana with some students, had sent multiple students multiple text messages using indecent language, and on at least one occasion had provided a student with a ride in his personal vehicle without the parent’s permission.

Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

“While an arrest of this type is alarming, my office will thoroughly investigate any legitimate concern involving the violation of our children’s trust by any person with authority,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.