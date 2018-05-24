× Dong Phuong Bakeshop ordered to pay $127K in overtime back wages

NEW ORLEANS — Dong Phuong Bakeshop, the popular New Orleans East bakery known for its king cakes and long lines during Carnival season, has been oredered to pay more than $127,000 to settle overtime violations, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Investigators with the Labor Department found that Dong Phuong failed to pay employees overtime wages when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

The bakery is also accused of violating record keeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act when it failed to keep required payroll records for some employees, paying them in cash with no documentation.

“Employees who work long, hard hours to make ends meet count on being paid for every hour they work, including the time-and-one-half the law requires when they work overtime,” said Betty Campbell, Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that employees receive the wages they’ve earned, and that employers compete on a level playing field where everyone plays by the same rules.”

In January, Dong Phuong was honored with a James Beard Foundation “America’s Classic” award.

The award is given to regional establishments that “are cherished for their quality food, local character, and lasting appeal,” according to the James Beard Foundation.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the Department of Labor, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).