× Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland’s closes on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland’s, the St. Charles Avenue restaurant opened by Popeyes founder Al Copeland has closed.

A sign on the front door does not explain the reason for the closure, but directs customers to visit one of the other three Copeland’s restaurants still open in the New Orleans area.

There are still two other Cheesecake Bistros open in Louisiana, one in Baton Rouge and one in Bossier City.

The restaurant on St. Charles Avenue opened in 2001.